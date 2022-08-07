The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has dismissed 11 of its personnel for involving themselves in acts of indiscipline.

These acts included “vacation of post and recruitment fraud.”

The dismissed officers included two senior and nine junior officers.

Statement from Ghana National Fire Service

They were stationed across various regional and district commands.

In a statement signed by Mr. Osafo-Affum, Public Relations Officer, the Service assured of its “commitment to uphold disciplinary standards and shall take appropriate action against recalcitrant officers.”

“Management would also like to encourage the general public to report any acts of indiscipline against any personnel of the Service or call the Public Relations Department on 0299341436 for enquiries, clarifications or complaints,” the Fire Service urged.