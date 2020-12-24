The Ghana National Fire Service (GFS) has revealed that as of December 21, the country has recorded 5,966 fire outbreaks this year.

Chief Fire Officer, Edwin Ekow Blankson in his Christmas message issued on Thursday noted that the recorded infernos represent a 4.9 percent increase compared to a figure of 5,673 in the same period in 2019.

According to him, although the significant rise can be attributed to the increase in domestic activities during the lockdown period, it also shows the citizenry has still not given fire safety protocols the urgency and attention it deserves.

Edwin Ekow Blankson is Chief Fire Officer for GFS

“The last quarter of the year has been a great test and a challenge for the Service as we had to grapple with the numerous fire outbreaks in some of our major markets and other areas with all resources available.

“It is gratifying to note however that we have so far been able to weather the storm and brought some relief to the many people who were affected,” he said.

With less than 12 hours to Christmas, Mr Blandson said fire prevention is a shared responsibility, thus, urged all and sundry to emulate good safety practices by installing early detection and warning systems as well as acquiring fire extinguishers.

“It is my wish that all the Fire Safety tips put out there is accorded the needed attention to help prevent undesired fires but if it should occur, don’t hesitate to call our emergency number, 112 since we have rolled out a nationwide program operation Red alert which will see additional men on standby 24/7,” he encouraged.

The Chief Officer then commended all fire personnel for exhibiting professionalism and committing themselves to the service of the country.

“As a significant partner in national development, we should appreciate the fact that everyday provides an opportunity for the Service to rebrand itself to boost its image and draw the needed support and confidence from the general public.

“I, therefore, urge all personnel to be very disciplined and live above reproach. We should maintain a high level of professionalism, integrity, and be a positive influence on the communities in which we live during the festive season and beyond.”