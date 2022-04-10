A raging fire has destroyed the home of a nine-member visually impaired family at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The fire destroyed several property of the family.

The incident occurred on Saturday but the cause is yet to be known.

In an interview with Adom News, George Twum Barimaa, who spoke on behalf of the family, appealed for urgent support.

According to him, the family will appreciate any form of support as it will go a long way to help them.

Meanwhile, the Buduburam Station Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service SO1, Henry Hammond, said it was a sad and devastating scene.

He said the visually impaired family members tried on their own to get out of the burning house.