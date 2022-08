Fire has gutted several homes in the Kronum-Cement-Mu suburb of the Afigya Kwabre South District in the Ashanti Region.

Residents claim the fire started at a plastic waste recycling factory.

It started around 2:00pm on Saturday and extended to at least six homes, destroying more than 50 apartments.

Several fire tenders were dispatched from various stations in Greater Kumasi to fight raging fire.