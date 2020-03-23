Fire has razed the offices of Ghana Immigration Service at the Elubo border in the Western region of Ghana.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Monday, March 23, 2020, lasted for about 15 minutes before it was quenched by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.

But for the timely intervention of the Fire Service, the fire would have spread to offices of other agencies at the border

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, District Fire Officer, Mr Dawood Nuhu, said though investigation is yet to be completed, he suspects electrical faults as the cause of fire.