Workers of the Atebubu co-operative distillers retailing office are counting their loss after fire engulfed the property on Friday, December 16.

The fire, which reportedly began around 2:00 am, engulfed the entire building.

Per eyewitnesses’ narration, the Ghana National Fire Service was called to the scene when thick smoke was spotted emanating from the building.

However, due to the deficit of the fire tenders, nothing much was done to salvage the situation as residents watched on helplessly.

According to a worker of the retailing office, products, documents and huge sums of money were lost to the inferno.

However, about 36 barrels of distilled alcohol were retrieved from the warehouse.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Watch video below: