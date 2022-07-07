Fire has gutted the studio of Asase FM, a radio station at Kpandai in the Northern Region.

The unfortunate incident, which occurred on the night of Wednesday, July 6, razed down all electrical appliances including the consoles.

Asase FM in ruins after fire incident

The fire also destroyed office spaces and other parts of the facility.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, some eyewitnesses suspect arson.

In an interview with Adom News’ Odehyeba Owusu Job, some eyewitness said the fire started from their transmission room and extended to other parts of the facility.

The fire incident is coming just a week after thieves raided the residence of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Asase, and made away with his motorbike.