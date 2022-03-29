The main surgical theatre of the Akatsi Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region was on Saturday razed by fire.

The fire, which started around 1100 hours, on Saturday, however, did not extend to other units of the hospital.

Dr Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, told journalists that the fire, which was supposedly caused by electrical fault, started from the ceilings after he had successfully ended surgical operation.

He said personnel were able to salvage some surgical equipment such as monitors before the situation went scary.

Dr Bonsu said the disaster could affect activities at the theater, adding “all surgical cases will be referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital since the theatre is completely down.”

He also indicated no staff or patient had been hurt during the fire outbreak.

Assistant Divisional Chief Fire Officer one (ACFO I) Mr Simon Wardie, the Akatsi South Municipal Fire Commander, said Ghana National Fire Service personnel were able to douse the fire and that the cause of fire would soon be made known “but we are suspecting the wiring system as the preliminary cause of the fire.”

Personnel of the hospital, who interacted with the GNA, appealed to authorities to complete the abandoned Akatsi Hospital project, which was 75 per cent complete.