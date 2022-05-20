Fire has engulfed portions of the girls’ dormitory at Tolon Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern Region.

The fire that started around 8:am on Thursday completely destroyed the top floor of the girls’ dormitory before the firefighters were able to control it.

Students’ belongings ranging from uniforms, chop boxes, and mattresses, among others, were lost to the fire, leaving students stranded.

The Northern Regional PRO of the Fire Service, ADOII Baba Hudu confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said they received a distressed call from the school and quickly rushed to the scene but some properties had already been destroyed.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be established, he explained the firefighters saw an electric heater connected to power and suspects that might have triggered it.

ADOII Hudu indicated investigations are underway.

He has, therefore, cautioned the students to be very careful with electric power in their various dormitories to help prevent future occurrences.

Meanwhile, the school management has directed over 600 students to return home following the fire incident.

The students are expected to return in a week’s time as authorities strive to make temporary arrangements including converting some classrooms into dormitory blocks.