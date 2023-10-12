A fire incident erupted at the Railways Police Station in Adum, Kumasi on Wednesday, according to the Ghana Police Service.

Fortunately, the swift response of the Ghana National Fire Service, working closely with local police personnel, ensured the situation was promptly brought under control.

According to a police statement, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the fire, while the precise cause of the fire is unknown. The statement however said the authorities are investigating the incident to determine its cause and assure that further developments will be communicated as they arise.