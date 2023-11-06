Some members from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Oti Region were rooting for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the NPP presidential primary.

Their reason was very simple. A Bawumia win will make it easy for the NDC to do a campaign based on issues by comparing Dr. Bawumia’s performance in government to that of former President, John Dramani Mahama.

“We don’t have the vote but on the quiet, the NDC has been praying that a particular candidate [Bawumia] wins the primary. It will make it quite simple for us,” one person said in a media interview.

“I’m sorry it may look as though I am vouching for Kennedy Agyapong but I am a politician, we have been on the ground and it looks like most of the youth and most of the people were rooting for Kennedy. It looks like if Kennedy gets the nod, we [NDC] will have a bigger task winning 2024,” he added.

