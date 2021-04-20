Renowned Actor Kwasi Boadi Akrobeto has disclosed that he quit bed-wetting at age 18.



According to him, it was a worrying trend that he could not stop while staying with his parents in the Eastern Region.



He said he was always humiliated by the fact that his sisters could disgrace him in public as they took advantage of his situation to get him to do whatever they wanted for them.

He said travelling to Accra to live with Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo helped him stop the shameful act because the man encouraged him to stop urinating in bed.

“The day I was brought to Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo, I couldn’t sleep at night because I knew if I did, I’ll bed-wet. While everyone in the house was asleep, I was wide awake,” he recounted.

He said the Apostle realized he was not sleeping so he came to ask him to go to bed but when he realized there could be an issue, he asked me what it was and I confessed to him that I’m a bed wetter,” he narrated.

It was at that point that he asked me to go to sleep and feel free to urinate because he bought the bed and that there was another woman in the house who also urinates. That encouraged me and helped me to stop bed wetting,” he added.