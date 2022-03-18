Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to brief Parliament next week on the various steps government is taking to address challenges facing the economy.

At least 12 questions have been programmed by the House touching on various matters including whether government intends to return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.

Mr Ofori Atta is on record to have said that government has no intention to seek such assistance.

Addressing the House on activities for next week, Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo Markin revealed that the Finance Minister is poised to provide answers as well as deal with the current economic challenges.

“The Finance has 12 questions, we know the challenging times that we find ourselves but we believed that he would make it and explain financial policies,” he told the House.

Mr Ofori-Atta will be expected to throw light on the progress and impact of the Ghana Cares programme after it was introduced to support local businesses affected by Covid-19.

Also, he has to explicitly state the amount the government has expended in its bid to combat Covid-19 and gains attributed to the investments made so far in respect of economic recovery.

The Minister has been asked how the 2022 budget will ensure that the crisis, including a hike in fuel, increased taxes, and unmaintained roads will be tackled efficiently.

Among others, the Minister will be required to state the amount the country has generated from the sale of power to its neighbouring countries.