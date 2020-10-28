Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is seeking Parliament’s approval to spend ¢27.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

The disclosure was contained in the paper outlining activities for Parliament today.

The capped amount is to help government meet its expenditure needs for the first three months of next year.

The estimates will also cover revenue target for the first three months of 2021 and other necessary macroeconomic targets.

Usually, during election years, the Finance Minister presents a budget for the first quarter of the following year until after an elected President is sworn into office.