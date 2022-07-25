Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has downplayed the content of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review later today.

Sharing his expectations ahead of the presentation, Mr Mohammed stated the Minister will only come to mock God by quoting bible verses.

He indicated rather than admitting the flaws of government in their management of the economy, the Minister will mount strong defences and not be truthful to Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Parliamentary correspondent, Moses Amponsah, the MP indicated he can bet his last penny on these prophecies.

“One thing I can bet my penny on is that he is coming in white, he is coming to quote quotations in the Bible and for me, I see that as mocking God, he is coming to blame the economic mess caused by the incompetence of the president, the vice president and himself, on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and on COVID.

“I can also tell you that he is not coming to admit how much they generated as a result of monies they borrowed. He is not coming to tell us they have borrowed about 3 billion from the IMF, they have borrowed 903 million dollars from the World Bank. He will not be truthful to Ghanaians,” he lamented.

Mr Ofori-Atta was scheduled to deliver the address on Wednesday, July 13, but the postponement was due to the negotiations between government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The postponement was to allow the government to possibly make some recommendations to the budget.

Meanwhile, the Minister is also expected to make his first official comments on this decision, after publicly stating that Ghana would not go to the IMF.

Mr Ofori-Atta will equally provide information on how revenue and expenditure have performed in the first half of the year and the country’s current budget deficit figures.

