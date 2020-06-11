Vice Chancellors of the various public universities have affirmed the readiness of their respective institutions to welcome all final year students back to campus on Monday, June 15, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his last televised address to the nation, gave the green light for schools to be opened for all final year students in the country.

Vice Chancellors of the various universities in a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo

The decision by the president followed calls for schools to be reopened to allow final year students complete their studies.

In a meeting with the president at the Jubilee House, Chairman of the Vice Chancellors of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro requested for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for both lecturers and students.

President Akufo-Addo addressing Vice Chancellors of the various universities

We have no intention of defying your orders Mr President, but in the absence of PPEs it will be very difficult to encourage lecturers and students to meet, he intimated.

Education Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, who was also present at the meeting, assured Prof Oduro that the government will, by the end of the weekend, provide adequate PPEs for both lectures and students.