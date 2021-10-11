A final year student of the Nkawkaw Senior High School is on the run after allegedly vandalizing an invigilator’s vehicle.

The student, Enock Atikpor, committed the act after the invigilator prevented him from cheating in an examination.

Information gathered indicates that Enoch, who was writing his last paper; Twi Language, was engaged in malpractice as he also disturbed his colleagues, for which the said invigilator, Alhassan Sani queried him.

Final year student on the run after damaging invigilator’s car

He was allegedly angered by the invigilator’s action hence angrily walked out of the exams hall and proceeded to vandalize his car.

The invigilator is a Physical Education teacher.

He is said to have thrown stones at the Nissan salon car, damaging its windshield and dashboard in the process.

He then took to his heel after the incident.

Currently, the case has been reported to the Nkawkaw police for an investigation.

Confirming the incident to Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena, the invigilator, Alhassan Sani, explained that he reported the matter to the police per the rules of Ghana Education Service.

He added that he has reported the case to officials of the Ghana Education service as well.

He is hopeful that necessary actions will be taken and Enoch will be brought to book.