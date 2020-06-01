A final year Junior High School (JHS) student has allegedly committed suicide at Nakaba, a suburb of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North region.

The body of the deceased, Prince Meisu, 14, was discovered hanging on a cross bar in his place of abode.

The Enchi District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Bernard Akotoge, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency, said on Saturday, May 30, 2020, Opanin John Kojo Asemiah, the deceased’s grandfather reported to the Enchi Police post that at about 1600 hours on that day, the boy returned from town but few minutes later they detected he had committed suicide.

He said the police proceeded to the crime scene and found the deceased lying on a bed with a whitish substance foaming from his mouth.

According to Superintendent Akotoge, the Police suspects no foul play as there were no marks of violence when the body was inspected.

He said the body has since been conveyed and deposited at the Enchi Government hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy with investigations on going.