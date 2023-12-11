Residents of Kenyasi located in the Ahafo Region have raised serious concerns over the deplorable state of hygiene within the market area.

The accumulation of filth, they said, poses imminent health hazards and needs urgent attention from responsible authorities.

Speaking to Adom News’ Sammy Asare, residents expressed deep concern about how market women neglect the area after market day every Thursday.

Residents revealed market women accumulate the waste till the next Tuesday when markets are open.

They sand the wind blows the refuse into their homes, creating a persistently unclean environment.

The residents also attributed the increase of mosquitoes and the foul odour in the area to the unattended waste. This, they say, expose them to severe health risks.

In response to these grievances, Environmental Officer for Asutifi North District,Esther Tegah acknowledged the issue.

She said there is ongoing discussions with Zoomlion to urgently address the sanitation concerns in the Kenyasi market area.