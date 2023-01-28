Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has highlighted the lack of entertainment in Ghana football among his tall list of reasons that have occasioned poor patronage of Ghana’s top-flight league.

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) has been hit by poor stadium attendance in recent years with clubs struggling to rake in the needed revenues from gate proceeds to sustain them.

Nhyira FM and Luv FM have embarked on a radio campaign to highlight factors affecting low attendance at premier league matches and championing recommendations to improve patronage of the local league.

Sowah Odotei, speaking in an exclusive interview on Nhyira FM stressed, Ghana football lacked the expected entertainment that will attract and drive fans to watch games at the stadiums.

He elaborated on the multifaceted challenges that have occasioned low turnout at match centres.

Among the problems highlighted are: