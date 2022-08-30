Fifty 50 club supports health facilities in Ashanti Region

Fifty 50 Club, a team made up of employees of AngloGold Ashanti and other corporate organizations have distributed medical equipment to health directorates in the Ashanti Region to reduce the burden on hospitals.

The medical equipment donated to three districts in the region is worth GHc36,000.00.

The medical facilities were Adumanu, Kunka, and Tweapease health centers which are under the Adansi North, Obuasi Municipal and the Amansie Central Health Directorates respectively.

The President and Founder of the Club, Jacob Edmund-Acquah said, “the donation forms part of activities to mark the Club’s second anniversary

These donations, were made possible through the voluntary monthly contributions of its members.

Since July 2020, when the club was formed, we have made a lot of donations including contributing to the cost of heart surgeries for six kids with various medical conditions, supporting community clinics with medical equipment and supplies, providing scholarships to brilliant but needy students, and setting up twenty-three people with trading businesses “.

The medical items donated included, 6 Crank Beds with Drip Stands, 2 Nebulizing Machines, 2 Oxygen Cylinders with Flowmeters, 6 BP Apparatus, 2 Fetal Dopplers, 1 Autoclave/Sterilizer and 1 Delivery Bed.

Edmund-Acquah appealed to corporate entities to make donations to the club to enable it support the vulnerable in the Obuasi municipality.

“The report from the assessment showed that most health facilities needed basic equipment to enable them function properly,” he revealed.

Margaret Yaa Manu, the Obuasi Municipal Health Director lauded the Fifty 50 club for coming to the aid of the health centers.

“The medical items will put a stop to the situation where health centers refer minor cases to bigger facilities due to absence of basic equipment”, she said.