The Black Princesses on Tuesday, April 5 paid a courtesy call on the Vice President His Excellency, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The visit was as a result of the Princesses’ qualification to the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Dr Bawumia took the opportunity to congratulate the Black Princesses on behalf of the President, H.E. Akufo-Addo for making history after earning their sixth consecutive appearance at the biennial tournament.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is on an official business outside the country, I would like to welcome all of you to Jubilee House, the seat of government.”

“We are here in a very happy mood, a few days ago, the Black Stars were here and we celebrated their qualification to the World Cup and today the Black Princess are here and we are celebrating you for your sixth successive qualification to the World cup.”

“You have really gotten here not just by luck but by a lot of teamwork and hardwork and you deserved to be in the World Cup and we are very proud of you as a country.”

“So on behalf of the President, I congratulate you on your qualification and your consistency.”

Dr Bawumia reiterated the statement made by the first female Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare and urged the team to return home with the World Cup trophy.

“Everyone knows what the challenges of breaking the glass ceiling are, the Chief of Staff has told you and we are all very much in line with her thinking that your job now is to go and bring the world cup, that’s a simple message,” he said.

“I have this feeling you are going to go beyond the group stages,” he added.

The Black Princesses and the Falconets of Nigeria will be Africa’s representatives at the World Cup which is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.