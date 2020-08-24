Fifa has ordered the cancellation of a general assembly of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) which had been called to vote on replacing the commission handling a presidential election, AFP learned on Sunday.

The vote has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention because FIF had appeared to be trying to freeze out Didier Drogba as a potential candidate.

READ ALSO

A FIF emergency committee ruled the electoral commission was “suspended for serious shortcomings” and scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on August 29 to install another commission.