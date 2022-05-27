Fetish priest renovates Bosore M/A Primary School

After it was ripped off by a rainstorm two years ago, a fetish priest, Nana Kwadwo Boateng at Bosore, in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region took the daring step of renovating the school building.

Academic activity was always halted during and after a downpour, according to school officials.

School children were forced to learn in inclement weather, causing academic work to be disrupted.

Despite numerous pleas from community members to roof the school and put it in good shape, nothing was done.

Nana Kwadwo Boateng, took it upon himself to roof the entire school building.

Nana Boateng’s step has brought delight to the community, particularly teachers and school children who believe the refurbishment would improve effective teaching and learning.

Gloria Pomaa, the School’s Headmistress, praised Nana Boateng’s efforts but urged him to do more to develop the area.

She said that the classrooms were flooded when it rained, and that the students were exposed to direct sunlight on sunny days.

Inadequate classrooms also hampered teaching and learning, according to the Headmistress. Furniture, teaching, and learning materials, she added, remained a challenge.

Osei Kofi, the Community’s Unit Committee Chairman, expressed gratitude for the Fetish Priest’s continued support and encouraged others to assist them.

Though the community has been working hard to help the school, Assembly Member for the Tano Adwumam Electoral Area, Bruce Yeboah remarked that the Municipal Assembly is constantly unconcerned about their suffering.

He called on non-governmental organizations and individuals to complete some projects in the school including an ICT lab.