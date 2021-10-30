A 50-year-old fetish priest is in hot waters for allegedly defrauding a farmer of GHS 60,000 under the guise of mining her gold at Sefwi Juaboso in the Western North Region.

Mallam Smaila is said to have approached the victim, one Gifty Arthur, with information that there is an ancestral gold buried in her cocoa farm.

Being a superstitious person as she said she is, Gifty availed her cocoa farm for the gold mining, and subsequent payment of GHS 60,000 for cleansing.

Speaking to Adom News on the development, she recounted how Mallam Smaila launched a mining activity in her farm for three days and unearthed what at that time they thought were unpolished gold bars.

Cocoa farm Mallam Smalla mined

Despite promising to return with the wealth, Mallam Smaila is said to have postponed their meeting from 10 days to 31.

After finally showing up, he presented the victim with polished bottles, and a strict instruction not to open the package until another 21 days.

It was after that period she realised she had been duped.

A case was subsequently made at the Juaboso district police station and an arrest was effected for Mallam Smaila