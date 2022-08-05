The Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has asked female students to take charge of their security following a series of sexual assaults.

According to the School’s Public Relations Officer, Daniel Norris Bekoe, security on campus will be beefed up.

However, females should contribute their quota to ensure that they are safe and out of harm’s way.

“We play our part as a university but female students should also ensure their own safety. You are not supposed to enter a male student’s hostel when you know it’s not your hostel.

“Even if you have to go, you are being encouraged to get a colleague to go with you. But for the meantime, we are stepping up our education and we have security people on campus who are making sure that the students are safe,” Dr Bekoe stated.

This proposition was made after six KNUST students allegedly gang-raped a first-year student.

It was the second incident in a week.

The six were subsequently remanded by the Asokore Mampong Magistrate.

Meanwhile, the legal representative for the defendants, Richard Adu Darko, denied the claims levelled against his clients.

“These are students of KNUST who have been accused of rape. Looking at the facts that have been presented to us, honestly, we don’t see rape, but that’s what they have been accused of. Once someone is accused, the law says that the person is innocent until proven guilty or the person pleads otherwise.

“So now, until they plead that they are guilty, or a court of competent jurisdiction finds them guilty, they are innocent,” Mr. Darko indicated.