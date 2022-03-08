The Frimpongs have successfully crossed the second year of the blissful marriage and are hopeful of many more years.

Medikal, born Samuel Frimpong, wedded his partner, Precious Fella Makafui in a star-studded traditional ceremony at Odehye Gardens at East Legon, on March 7, 2020.

What many rumored was a stunt or a music video due to the series of drama that greeted the day, ended successfully with a kiss to seal their union.

The couple has since been living as man and wife in their plush seven-bedroom home situated at East Legon.

Their union has been blessed with a daughter named Island.

Celebrating their feat, the couple took to their social media pages to eulogize each other and express how blessed they are as partners.

“Thank you for always reminding me what butterflies feel like !! May God continue to bless our marriage with love and laughter!! Je t’aime,” Fella posted, to which Medikal replied: “Happy 2 years anniversary baby! God got us, love you for life, thanks for being part of this amazing journey”.

Mrs Frimpong posted a minute-long video, detailing their journey from when they were just lovers to their current stage.

She included Love Don’t Cost a Dime music from Arya Starr in the background to profess her undiluted love for her husband.

Watch video below: