Feasibility studies for an airport in the Central Region has been completed, Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has said.

According to him, the project when completed will boost tourism and trading activities in Cape Coast and surrounding areas.

This comes two years after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised an airport in the Central Region.

This generated a lot of controversy, especially from residents who said it was just an election gimmick.

Others argue that, the airport, if completed, will make the Central Region a center of attraction in the country.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the Transport Minister said government is committed to its promise to the people of Central Region.

He noted that they have the people of Cape Coast at heart and they would do everything to ensure that the city develops.

Mr Ofori Asiamah said the airport, if completed, will be very critical in the support of what he described as one of the country’s major tourist and economic hubs.

He maintained that government over the years has embarked on massive infrastructural developments to give facelift to various existing airports to meet international standards.