A 25-year-old fuel station attendant at Star Oil filling station at Assin Edubiase in the Assin South District of the Central Region is in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds in a robbery attack.

The victim, Nicholas Anderson, was shot in the arm by the robbers who raided the station.

He was bleeding profusely and was rushed to St Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu but was later referred to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Narrating the incident, he said the robbery attack occurred around 8:25 pm.

According to him, the suspect sneaked through the back door, wearing a black shirt and a mask while wielding a short gun.

He pointed the gun at him and violently marched him to a victim in another room, asking them to surrender their monies.

The suspect subsequently shot the victim during a struggle and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

A team of Police Officers at Assin Fosu led by the Crime Officer, DSP Daniel Kwabena Darkoh after hearing the incident swiftly visited the crime scene.

They have also visited the victim at the police to commence an investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, the residents who were terrified by the incident blamed it on the darkness in the area.

They also appealed to the police to beef up security in the area to prevent a recur.