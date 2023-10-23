The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has swiftly suspended the operations of four sachet water-producing companies in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

This was after the authority identified that water samples collected from these companies contained microorganisms which make the water unsafe for human consumption.

The exercise was part of measures to ensure public safety, taking into consideration flooding incidents along the lower Volta following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The Volta Region Director of FDA, Gordon Akurugu, together with officials from his outfit, the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit, and the Ghana Health Service carried out the exercise.

Two out of the four facilities rely on water from boreholes for production, while one receives supply from the Ghana Water Company. The last company pumps water directly from the Volta Lake for production.

Mr. Akurugu added that all four facilities, which are registered with the FDA, had their Ultraviolet disinfection systems malfunctioning, hence being unable to purify the water that was exposed to living organisms.

He asserted that because some of these facilities take their supplies from boreholes, water from the dam might have run into their wells, thereby polluting them.

He further indicated that all the water produced during the period has been detained for safe disposal while the FDA collaborates with the facilities to fix the problems identified before they would be allowed to resume production.

“So far we have visited several facilities and samples were picked up 3 days ago. Unfortunately, four of the facilities have been affected by water having microbiological issues. There have been a growth in the samples we picked and therefore those facilities need to fix them before we allow them to come into the market,” he said.

“And it is not only sachet water producers we are visiting, but we are also visiting food vendors, we are visiting restaurant operators, hotels to ensure that they don’t use unsafe water to serve clients,” he added.