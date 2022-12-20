The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has set up series of Programmes aimed at equipping herbal medicine producers on good manufacturing practices and best international standards.

The exercise is also to position the producers to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ashanti regional director of FDA, John Laryea Odai-Tettey, says the routine engagement is to ensure herbal medicine producers comply with regulatory requirements and to stay competitive.

The herbal medicine practitioners are engaging interest groups on best manufacturing practices to enable them take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

The Food and Drugs Authority, as a major stakeholder, is leading a task to ensure good manufacturing practices and adherence to international standards.

Ashanti regional boss, John Laryea Odai-Tettey, says the producers are provided the appropriate knowledge and skills for the production of high quality, safe and efficacious herbal medicines with export potentials.

Head of Herbal Medicine Department at the KNUST, Professor Isaac Kingsley Amponsah, says there are synergies for the herbal manufacturers to standardize dosages of the products and to optimize production processes.

President of the Herbal Manufacturers Association, Solomon Appiah-Kubi, said the Africa Continental Free Trade Area offers members the opportunity to expand to bigger markets, stay in business and reduce unemployment.

He says members have the capacity to go to Africa with the support from FDA and KNUST department of herbal medicine.