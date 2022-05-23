The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has assured it will make the reports of the suspected food poisoning at Marwako Fast Food Limited available to the public.

According to the FDA, it is still awaiting the laboratory report on the sample analyses taken from the restaurant.

It has invited key staff of the restaurant for progress reports on the cause of the suspected food poisoning as well as the measures put in place to prevent a recur.

The FDA added that, its officials will embark on visits to Marwako periodically to ensure the corrective measures are complete.