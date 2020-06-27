Nationnewslead has learnt that the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on Saturday, June 27, added six Nigerian nationals among its most-wanted cyber-criminals list.

The six Nigerians who made the list on the FBI website are Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, Nnamdi Orson Benson and Michael Olorunyomi.

In a statement on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Saturday, the United States intelligence and security service asked for tips on how to capture the six Nigerians.

“Help the #FBI find six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 million in losses,” the tweet read.

The FBI said Ogunshakin, Uzuh, Okpoh, Kayode and Benson are all wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin is wanted for his purported involvement in a BEC scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

“Ogunshakin reportedly provided bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, and other co-conspirators Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers,” the FBI said on their website.

“Ogunshakin reputedly also assisted in these schemes by sending spoofed emails to businesses used to solicit fraudulent wire transfers.

“Ogunshakin allegedly later conducted his own BEC schemes, learning from Uzuh and others.

“On August 21, 2019, Ogunshakin was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

“On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.”

On the other hand, Michael Olorunyomi is wanted by the FBI for scamming elderly people using a romance scam.

“Micheal Olorunyomi is wanted for his alleged involvement in a BEC scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

“Olorunyomi allegedly conducted romance fraud schemes often targeting vulnerable elders or widows.

“Olorunyomi reportedly defrauded several victims out of more than $1,000,000 USD.

“Additionally, the bank accounts of many of Olorunyomi’s alleged romance scam victims were provided to other co-conspirators to be used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from other fraud schemes.

“On November 13, 2019, Olorunyomi was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Identity Theft, and Access Device Fraud. On November 14, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest,” the statement read.