A Cape Coast District Court has remanded 32-year-old Luckman Alabi and his wife, Anastasia Kobiaba Wrickett for allegedly murdering their 12-year-old son.

Their pleas were not taken and would make their next appearance at the Court presided over by Mr. James Kojo Botah, on Friday, September 25.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Yakubu Iddrisu, told the court that Alabi and his wife are residents of Ayikoayikoo in Cape Coast.

He said last Saturday, September 05 at 1600 hours, Wrickett sent the deceased to deliver some pastries to her mother at Bakaano a suburb of Cape Coast.

He said the deceased after the delivery refused to return home and decided to spend the night at an unknown place so his father went out to search for him but failed to locate him.

The prosecution said on Sunday, September 06, at around 0500 hours, Alabi called his sister, Ms. Mumiratu Alabi who lives at Kingsway where the deceased formerly lived with his grandmother and was told he was there.

He said upon hearing that, Alabi proceeded to his sister’s house and took the boy back home at around 0545 hours and subjected him to severe beating for not returning home the previous day as Wrickett looked on unconcerned.

He said in the process, the boy escaped through the back door to the balcony and jumped from the last floor of the three-storey building but unfortunately landed on his head and suffered severe head injury.

He was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The prosecution said the body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy and the accused arrested.

He said a duplicate docket is yet to be prepared and forwarded to the Attorney-General’s (AG) office for study and advice.