A 45-year-old farmer has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for defiling two siblings at Akyem Abordom near Kade in the Eastern Region.

The convict, Nenevi Freeman, will serve his jail term with hard labour.

He pleaded guilty when he was charged for defilement contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act29).

Presenting the facts of the case to His Honour Abubakari Abass Adams, Detective Inspector Isaac Owusu Achiaw told the court that the victims, aged 12 and 13 years, live at Abodom with their mother and grandfather, Harry Adzeglo, the complainant.

The convict lived in the same house as the victims until he later relocated to another place in the same town.

The prosecutor said on February 9, this year, the complainant had information that the convict had been having sex with the victims so he invited the victims for interrogation and they confessed.

It was revealed that the farmer started having sexual intercourse with the minors since 2020.

According to him, the complainant later led the victims to the police to lodge an official report and upon interrogation, the two victims said the convict forcibly had sex with them on separate occasions when they were on their rounds selling pastries.

He explained that he engaged the minors in sexual related acts in turns after he invited them to his room for money when he had bought some of the pastries.

The number of times the minors were defiled he said ranges from five to 10 times.

He was arrested and arraigned after a report from Kaden Government Hospital confirmed that the victims had been defiled.