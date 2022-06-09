A 31-year-old farmer has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Asamankese Circuit Court for possession of narcotic drugs contrary to section 37(1) of the Narcotic Control Commission Act 2020 (Act 1019).

He will serve his jail term in hard labour.

The court also fined Kofi Owusu Ghc12,000, in default, he will serve additional three years imprisonment.

The Prosecution officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, C.T. Apronti, told the court on June 11 last year at about 1:00 am at Akyem- Akroso, police officers from Akyem Oda divisional Command retrieved 31 parcels of dried plant materials suspected to be Indian hemp during petrol duties.

The Prosecutor said the convict was driving a taxi with registration number GX 1709-20 and upon search, the Police retrieved the suspected drugs in a fertiliser sack.

The suspected drugs were confirmed to be Indian hemp, according to Mr Apronti when sent to the police forensic crime laboratory in Accra for further information.

The suspect was arraigned but pleaded not guilty to the offence.

However, the court presided over by His Honour Abass Abubakari Adams found him guilty and he was convicted of the crime.