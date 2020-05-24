A 55-year-old farmer has hanged himself at Akyem Manso, a town in the Asene-Manso-Akroso district of the Eastern region.

The deceased, Kwame Obeng is said to have hanged himself with a sponge tied to a tree at A.M.A Zion cluster schools.

Assembly man for Dadiesoaba Electoral area, Yaw Antwi Boasiako told Adom News’ Kwasi Azor the incident occurred on Saturday evening May 23, 2020.

He said prior to his death, the deceased became very moody and exhibited symptoms of depression.

“On that faithful day, he left the house very late at night only to be found hanging on a tree” the Assemblyman added.

Hon. Antwi Boasiako said he reported the matter to the police and the body has been conveyed to the morgue pending autopsy.