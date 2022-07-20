Multiple reports confirming the resignation of the head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Ogum, as the gaffer of the team, has stirred massive reactions.

This comes as a shock to many football fanatics after Mr Ogum quit his job with three weeks to kick start the club’s pre-season arrangements.

The former WAFA manager is said to have taken the decision during a meeting between the technical team and the club’s management on Wednesday, July 20.

The gaffer amassed 67 points from 34 games as Kumasi Asante Kotoko clinch their first league title since the 2013/14 campaign.

The club is set to participate in the CAF Champions League next season.

Check out some reactions from fans on Twitter:

It’s seems Kotoko want to use a white coach for Africa. Bibini y3 nipa ooo🤦🏿🤦🏿😂 — AYEDUASE PULISIC (@quame_age) July 20, 2022

I want to respect Prosper Ogum, cuz he is part of the history of Asante Kotoko my club.



Ive always said i suppport Kotoko not any individual



If you respect Ogum, respect our management too and stop the lies.



You can’t pinch the fans against the Management, you will lose! — Listowel Mensah (AK-0000317) (@Listo_Mens) July 20, 2022

It’s a sad day …

1.prosper wants to leave…

2. Kotoko wants to find a solution

3. There’s a deal for coach ogum in South Africa on the table among many others

4. Wasn’t pleased with somethings that went on without his notice



Let’s see how it goes pic.twitter.com/sNegPDUrKD — Michael Akomeah (@akomeahmessiah) July 20, 2022

It is true Prosper Narteh Ogum has left Asante Kotoko as coach.



Don't be quick to judge because there is more to this unfortunate news. — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) July 20, 2022

Kumasi Asante Kotoko if this news about Coach Prosper Nettey Ogum is true paa de3 aa the chale you ppl no force.. I will support Hearts Of Oak instead 😡 — ABENA_LINCOLN🕊️💚🇬🇭 (@Lincoln1133) July 20, 2022