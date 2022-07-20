Multiple reports confirming the resignation of the head coach of Asante Kotoko, Prosper Ogum, as the gaffer of the team, has stirred massive reactions.
This comes as a shock to many football fanatics after Mr Ogum quit his job with three weeks to kick start the club’s pre-season arrangements.
The former WAFA manager is said to have taken the decision during a meeting between the technical team and the club’s management on Wednesday, July 20.
The gaffer amassed 67 points from 34 games as Kumasi Asante Kotoko clinch their first league title since the 2013/14 campaign.
The club is set to participate in the CAF Champions League next season.
