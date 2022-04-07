The family of popular veteran highlife musician, Nana Nsiah Piesie, has confirmed viral reports about his death.

The deceased, aged 57, is said to have passed following a ghastly accident on the Pokuase road on Monday.

The death, according to his younger brother, Kaakyire Badu, who gave the details, said the unfortunate incident occurred barely about 10 days after he arrived from America.

“I am a fashion designer so I was home on Monday when he called me to bring some things I had sewed for him and gave me extra money to buy more fabrics to sew for him.

“But after about 30 minutes, I was home when I received a call that he had been involved in an accident at Adjei junction and I had to rush to the scene,” he narrated on Accra-based Peace FM.

Mr Badu indicated he [Nana Piesie] was sent to about three hospitals but was told there is no bed and was eventually referred to the Ridge Hospital but could not make it.

“On their way, I was told he requested for water but was declined and shortly, gave up his ghost,” he added.

He said the musician to the best of his knowledge left behind four children.

