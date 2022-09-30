The family of a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled at Choggu, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis is living in fear after being attacked for reporting the suspect to Police.

The girl was allegedly defiled by a middle-aged man in the Choggu community, a few days ago.

The victim was dragged by the suspect into his veranda where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her.

Following his arrest, the suspect, Abass Mustapha, is said to have organized some thugs to attack the victim’s family and vandalize their properties.

This was after the family of the child reported the unfortunate incident to the Police and the Chief of the area.

Per reports gathered by Adom News, the family of the victim is currently under the protection of the Police and the Chief after Mustapha was granted bail.