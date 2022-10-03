Tension is looming at Assin Fosu in the Central Region between the family of Linda Obiri Akufo and management of St. Francis Xavier Hospital over the disappearance of her body at the facility’s morgue.

The family of the late 57-year-old woman stormed the hospital to retrieve the body for the final funeral rites over the weekend.

But after processing the necessary documents and concluded payments, the body was nowhere to be found.

The disappearance of the body has created feud and misunderstanding between the family and the hospital management.

Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, who followed the story, reported that the family had already mounted canopies and chairs, in preparation for the burial.

He said some family members who were in tears said the incident had cost them a lot since they had planned for the funeral and invited people from Accra only to end up with embarrassment.

But for the intervention of the police, Alfred Amoh said the situation would have been bloody.

After several hours of meeting with the family, management of the hospital pleaded with the family for two weeks to produce the body.

The sister in charge of St. Francis Xavier Hospital, Georgina Donzing, said they gave out a body with the same first name, thus, suspects it has been exchanged with another body.

She added that they have begun an internal investigation to trace the body.