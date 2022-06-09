The Esiama Divisional Police Command has arrested a man who has been defrauding people in relation to job recruitment.

Samuel Sarpong was arrested following a recent fraudulent Facebook interaction he had with a lady who was seeking a job opportunity at the suspect’s company.

He is said to operate under the pseudonyms of Lawyer King and Esther Afia Abankwa on Facebook, names he uses to advertise jobs to persons desperately searching for employment opportunities.

According to the Police, many victims have paid sums of money to the fraudster with the hope of being favoured with employment.

In the incident which led to his arrest, Samuel deceived a 23-year-old high school dropout into believing that he would help her continue her education.

She was also assured she would get an opportunity to work in a company run by the suspect.

The lady, in turn, travelled from the Eastern Regional town of Nkawkaw to the Western Region, only for the suspect to dupe her and abscond with her cash and hand bag containing her valuables.

Samuel Sarpong disguised himself as a taxi driver and managed to secure the lady’s mobile money pin code, which he used to withdraw about ¢1000 from her account on the night she arrived in the town.

It took the timely intervention of a resident to rescue the victim in the night, the P[olice explained.

“Luck eluded the suspect this time around after he lured the lady from Nkawkaw to the District on Sunday, June 5. Many ladies in search of jobs mostly fall victim to him,” the Esiama Divisonal Police Commander, Godheart Hlordji said.

He advised the youth, especially ladies, to use legitimate ways to seek job offers and not rely on anyone they meet on social media.

The Commander ASP Darko also said the suspect is into luring his victims to unknown places and defrauding them. He assured that the investigation will be expanded and all the victims will get justice.

During interrogations, the suspect confirmed his involvement in such acts and also confirmed he is an ex-convict.

He has a girlfriend who is pregnant.

The suspect is currently in the grips of the Esiama Police Command, assisting in investigations.