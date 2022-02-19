Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has said commuters should expect an increment in transport fares.

He explained that, anytime fuel price goes up by 10 percent, they negotiate with drivers on the upward adjustment of fares.

His statement comes after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) announced plans to increase fares from Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the Transport Minister said they are yet to agree on the percentage of increment.

He indicated that they will conclude negotiations with drivers on Monday, February 21, 2022 and the new fares will be announced.

Conceding that the drivers have very legitimate concerns, Mr Asiamah appealed they put human face to their dealings so they don’t overburden commuters.

“Drivers are important element of the economy; they have done so well but we have standing order arrangement and they have to abide by it,” he added.