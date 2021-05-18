The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that Ghanaians who are to receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines may experience some side effects.

Addressing the press on Tuesday ahead of Ghana’s second phase of its vaccination programme, GHS Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, said headache, fever and body pains may persist despite experiencing them after taking the first jab.

“Yes, you should expect it. It is going to come up with the same effects. You are going to get boost of immunity and so you are likely to have some side effects. But people who didn’t have it the first time may have it this time or may not have at all. So we are not going to expect anything different from what we saw the first time,” he stated.

The country is on Wednesday, May 19, expected to commence administering the second doses of Covid-19 vaccines to eligible Ghanaians.

This is after the government received some 350,000 vaccines to enable it to attain its objective of herd immunity.

Meanwhile, the GHS has emphasised that only persons who received their first jab from March 1 – 9, this year would be inoculated for the second time.

“Those who had their first dose from the 1st to the 9th March will be those that will be covered. We are hoping that by 26th May, we will finish but it is not really definite we will just go on until all the 360 are vaccinated. And if we are able to get more vaccines immediately we will continue,” Dr Aboagye stated.