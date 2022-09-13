An expatriate, Ghaadour Hishan-Hassaan, has been detained by the Airport police Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) for using an office of the president sticker without authorization.

He used a Nissan patrol with a siren and strobe light while following an ambulance to manoeuvre through traffic on the airport bypass.

The police MTTD gave him a chase after he failed to stop .

He was accosted and charged for driving on the wrong side of the road and using sirens without permission.

Ghaadour Hishan-Hassaan was detained by the airport police and will be prosecuted at the La motor court today, Tuesday, September 13, 2022.