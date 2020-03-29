A combined team, comprising all the best brains in the various security services in the country, are set to hit the ground running to ensure President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directives on lockdown of some parts of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa in the nation’s bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, are enforced.

The lockdown, which commences from 1: am on Monday, is not only aimed at encouraging people to stay at home, but is also an opportunity for the Covid-19 Response Team of the government to test traced contacts of people who have tested positive and are residents of the hotspots which are supposed to be on lockdown in a few hours from now.

On JoyNews Sunday, Gifty Andoh Appiah, who was at the police headquarters in Accra, gave a picture of how well prepared the security set ups were ahead of their deployment to the various municipalities as the lockdown begins.

Below are pictures of well prepared police personnel: