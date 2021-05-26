Though the government is committed to put an end to galamsey across the country, the menace seems to be increasing polluting more water bodies across the country, famous among them being River Pra.

The current state of the Pra River | Photo captured by Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey

Little boy takes a bath in the Pra River | Photo captured by Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey



Adomonline.com’s Gershon Mortey’s recent visit to the Shama District in the Western Region where the River flows from Beposo to the estuary at Shama showed how contaminated the river had become.

River Pra | Photo by Adomonline.com | Gershon Mortey



According to some of the local fishermen who live along the river, there had been drastic decreases of fish in the Pra River.

Two boys take a swim in River Pra at Borkokope in the Shaman District, Western Region





Young lad fetches contaminated water from River Pra

The locals lamented over the fact that though directives have been given out by President Akufo-Addo, the galamsey activities are still going on.

Galamsey activities affect River Pra | Photo by Adomonline.com | Gershon Mortey



They bemoaned the fact that the river serves as a source of employment for them, hence the galamsey activities are rending many of them jobless.



River Pra continues to serve as a source of water and employment for many living in the Shaman District in Western Region | Photo by Adomonline.com’s Gershon Mortey

Aside employment, the river also serves as a source of water for farms and domestic animals of residents in the region.

It takes over 5 hours for the dirt in the water to settle before locals can drink it. Some claim they have to add alum and other chemicals to make the water potable due to the Galamsey menace



The colour of the Pra River, according to locals, has changed completely with many of them describing galamsey as the enemy of those residing in the community.

Fisherman who work on the Pra River bemoan the lack of fish due to galamsey activities.