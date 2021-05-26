Though the government is committed to put an end to galamsey across the country, the menace seems to be increasing polluting more water bodies across the country, famous among them being River Pra.
Adomonline.com’s Gershon Mortey’s recent visit to the Shama District in the Western Region where the River flows from Beposo to the estuary at Shama showed how contaminated the river had become.
According to some of the local fishermen who live along the river, there had been drastic decreases of fish in the Pra River.
The locals lamented over the fact that though directives have been given out by President Akufo-Addo, the galamsey activities are still going on.
They bemoaned the fact that the river serves as a source of employment for them, hence the galamsey activities are rending many of them jobless.
Aside employment, the river also serves as a source of water for farms and domestic animals of residents in the region.
The colour of the Pra River, according to locals, has changed completely with many of them describing galamsey as the enemy of those residing in the community.