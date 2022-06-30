England Amputee Football Association has invited the Ghana National Amputee team for a friendly to be played at the Reaseheath College Park, Cheshire.

England is looking to engage Ghana, champions of the African Amputee Nations Cup and Poland between 29th -31st July 2022.

The Tri-Nation tournament will prepare the participating teams, England, Ghana, and Polish Amputee team, ahead of Turkey’s 2022 Amputee World Cup.

This is big news for the Ghana Amputee Football team who will soon begin a tour to France and Belgium and play the United States Amputee Football team in a friendly in September 2022.