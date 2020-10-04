Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Kwame Bonsu has tested positive for COVID-19, his club has announced.

The test was conducted on the the 28-year-old Esperance star on Friday.

Bonsu, according to a statement by the club has not shown any symptoms and is currently in self-isolation.

READ ALSO

The club announced it on its Twitter page.

See tweet below

Kwamé Bonsu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.



Get well soon ! @kwamebonsu_3 pic.twitter.com/YzOvZXfTZt — Espérance de Tunis – الترجي التونسي (@EsperanceSTunis) October 1, 2020

He joins head coach Moine Chaabani, Second assistant coach Othman Najar and Physical trainer Sabri Bouazi who all tested positive two days ago.

Bonsu is expected to take another test in the coming days.