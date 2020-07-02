Former Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO), George Amoako is set to land a new job at fellow Ghana Premier League side, Kumasi King Faisal.

Amoako, a renowned football administrator was relieved of his post at Asante Kotoko last month.

The entire management of the club was dissolved, following the inauguration of a new Board of Directors to steer the affairs of the club.

However, the owner and bankroller of King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah has confirmed the club is in talks with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Member for the CEO job at the club.

“Immediate past Asante Kotoko C.E.O Mr George Amoako will join King Faisal FC as the club’s new CEO for the next season campaign,” he told Footballmadeinghana in an interview.

“We are still in talk with him and I can tell you he will join us very soon, the response from him is positive,” Alhaji Grusah said.

If his appointment is confirmed, this will be George Amoako’s second time working with the club. His first rodeo came back in 2003.